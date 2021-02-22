West Coast rapper Roddy Ricch and rising ra star 42 Dugg are okay. New reports have emerged that while filming a music video, several gunshots were fired at the scene. Roddy Ricch’s Music Video Set Shooting Two men were struck by gunfire but were taken to the hospital and are confirmed okay as of now. […]Full Article
42 Dugg + Roddy Rich Survive Music Video Set Shooting
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
6am-2021-01-20
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6am-2021-01-20
5am-2021-01-18
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN