Top Florida Official Defies Order From DeSantis to Lower Flags For Rush Limbaugh: I ‘Will Not Celebrate Hate Speech, Bigotry, and Division’
Published
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is refusing to follow an order from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) to lower flags at state buildings to half-staff in honor of conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, saying that lowering the flags should “reflect unity, not division.” Limbaugh, a long time resident of Palm Beach, Fl., passed away last […]Full Article