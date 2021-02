Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik began her television journey with Chotti Bahu. In 2021, she was seen in Saas Bina Sasural, followed by Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed opposite Karan Grover in 2013. She also played the role of Goddess Sita in the mythological show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Jeannie in Jeannie Aur Juju respectively.