Grammy-winning rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny don’t have to worry about lawyering up quite yet. New reports claim the couple are not facing an investigation amid accusations of sexual assault. T.I. + Tiny Aren’t Facing Investigation According to reports, Tip and Tiny can remain calm and keep grinding away at their regular business affairs. […]Full Article
T.I. + Tiny Still In The Clear Of Sexual Assault Investigation
SOHH0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
T.I. and Tiny Accused of Sexual Assault; Lawyer Seeks Investigation
The Atlanta superstar rapper and his wife have denied allegations that they drugged and sexually assaulted women, and their lawyer..
NYTimes.com