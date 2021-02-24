Singer Ellie Goulding is 30 weeks pregnant
Ellie Goulding revealed that she is 30 weeks pregnant during an interview with a magazine. The singer is expecting her first child with her husband Caspar Jopling.Full Article
"I have a newfound respect for any woman who has children," she says while detailing some pregnancy struggles
Ellie Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling are expecting their first child together! The 34-year-old singer spoke to Vogue about..