Watch BTS Cover Coldplay's 'Fix You'

Chart-smashing K-Pop icons *BTS* have shared a cover of *Coldplay's* 'Fix You'.



The boy band took part in a special edition of MTV Unplugged, re-working some fan favourites in an intimate fashion.



Online now, the performances include a stellar version of *'Blue & Grey'*, alongside 'Telepathy' and 'Life Goes On'.



Alongside this, BTS covered Coldplay's 'Fix You' - and social media has gone wild.



A touchingly simple take on the song, it allows each vocalist space to perform, a true ensemble piece from BTS.



Check it out now.



