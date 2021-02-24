Boney Kapoor on Sridevi's mortal remains

Manoj Desai is reeling to keep Gaiety-Galaxy-Marathi Mandir afloat in today's times of COVID, but his eyes light up when you ask him about his 1992 Amitabh Bachchan-Sridevi starrer 'Khuda Gawah' which he produced. Speaking about it on Sridevi's 3rd death anniversary today (february 24, 2021), he tells ETimes, "You are making me emotional, especially considering my state of earning in today's times when there's hardly any crowd at any show."