Amalie Bryde Glides Through Neo-Soul Release 'Say What It Is'

*Amalie Bryde* was brought up on a diet of Erykah Badu and D'Angelo.



The Danish born artist's first memories revolve around neo-soul greats, her family car journeys soundtracked by modern R&B giants.



These sounds have permeated her own work, with each song assembling crystalline structures into something vivid and true.



Drawing on her own experiences, new single 'Say What It Is' finds Amalie working alongside renowned producer Glen Scott, pushing her work to a new level.



Lyrically, she's drawing on her experiences of relationships, and how much emotional labour they can use up.



She explains...



“Wanting a relationship to work is important. Not giving up is key. But, when you’re desperate that’s when things start to get blurry. I wrote this song back in 2016 but finished it together with Glen Scott in 2019 after a devastating heartbreak. I so dangerously wanted him back that I started to lose connection to myself, until finally I realised that it was all in my head. I had to forgive and love myself first before the relationship had a chance to keep body and soul together.”



A beautiful vocal performance, 'Say What It Is' is transformed into a beatific visual statement in the new video. We're able to showcase it before anyone else - check it out below.



Photo Credit: *Mia Jorgensen*



