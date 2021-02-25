Radio Host Nukes CPAC Live From CPAC Media Row: We’re Using ‘Corporate Money to Spread Our Message’
Conservative radio host John Fredericks live from the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) media row in Orlando, FL, attacked the conference over CPAC taking corporate money and not being right-wing enough. Speaking on Steven Bannon’s War Room Pandemic podcast Thursday morning, the radio host didn’t hold back. “The populists have taken CPAC over at the grassroots level, and […]Full Article