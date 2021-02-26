David Bowie, Iman's daughter Lexi Jones slams Instagram troll: 'Dim witted piece of trash'
Published
The daughter of the "Heroes" singer and model Iman, Lexi Jones, slammed an Instagram troll who commented on a photo she sharedFull Article
Published
The daughter of the "Heroes" singer and model Iman, Lexi Jones, slammed an Instagram troll who commented on a photo she sharedFull Article
After an Instagram user sent her a demeaning comment over her mirror selfie, Lexi Jones stresses that it 'feels good to love [her]..
Iman and David Bowie's daughter, Lexi Jones, isn't afraid to shut down any haters. On Feb. 25, the 20-year-old child of the..