Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak Have Made An Album Together

The first single lands next week...



*Bruno Mars* and *Anderson .Paak* have recorded a new album together, it seems.



Bruno Mars hasn't released a full length record in five years, but broke cover this morning - February 26th - to reveal the news.



The new album is incoming, with the Bruno / .Paak partnership called Silk Sonic.



New music isn't far off, either - the first song from the album drops on March 5th, a week today.



Here's the announce.







We locked in and made an album. The band’s called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5. pic.twitter.com/kzCQ3f7NRa



— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 26, 2021



Could it work? It's certainly a daring move, one that cements Anderson .Paak's movement into pop's upper echelons while also tying Bruno to his elastic funk influences.



Let's wait and see, folks!



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

