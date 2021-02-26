Marianne Faithfull, Warren Ellis Interpret 'She Walks In Beauty'

It's the title piece of their new album...



*Marianne Faithfull* and *Warren Ellis* have shared their interpretation of Byron's poem 'She Walks In Beauty'.



A classic of the Romantic era of English poetry, 'She Walks In Beauty' was famously composed in one brandy-soaked evening by the debauched poet.



Marianne Faithfull has long been drawn to Byron's work, and he lingers in the shadows of her new album.



Out on April 30th (order it *HERE*) 'She Walks In Beauty' finds the singer working alongside Warren Ellis and a potent guest cast.



The title track is online now, a potent recording that re-assembles Byron's work from a fresh perspective.



She comments: “It’s very romantic, not like you imagine Byron to be. It’s so beautiful, and that’s why I like it. I love the other side of Byron too, but this is really amazing, sublime. And I was very drawn to the ability to do really beautiful rhymes. I think that’s from being a songwriter. It’s incredibly nice. Not what I connect with Lord Byron at all.”



A wonderful vocal performance, Marianne's experienced-infused reading is augmented by that slender but wonderfully evocative palette, which bodes so well for the project as a whole.



