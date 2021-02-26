Oscars 2021: Films eligible for Best Picture
Published
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed a list of 366 feature films that are eligible for the Best Picture Academy Award set to take place on April 25.Full Article
Published
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed a list of 366 feature films that are eligible for the Best Picture Academy Award set to take place on April 25.Full Article
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler just did their damn thing (from two different damn coasts) at the 78th annual Golden Globes on NBC...
The key to this year’s Golden Globes may lie in when the 80-odd members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association cast their..