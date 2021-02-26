Lady Gaga Offers $500K Reward For Huge Rescue

Lady Gaga Offers $500K Reward For Huge Rescue

SOHH

Published

Pop music superstar Lady Gaga is trying to get her dogs back from a pair of criminals. While the Grammy winner was traveling in Rome, her dog walker in L.A. was robbed and shot by two assailants who took two of Gaga’s three French bulldogs. Lady Gaga’s Dogs Stolen; Dog Walker Shot During Robbery Ryan […]

Full Article