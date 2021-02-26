Comedian and entertainment mogul Steve Harvey could potentially become the father-in-law of Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan — who is dating Steve’s daughter Lori Harvey. The veteran performer shared some thoughts on MBJ in a recent interview. Steve Harvey Can’t Give Michael B. Jordan The Crown Steve Harvey was a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” […]Full Article
Steve Harvey Challenges Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title
SOHH0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Steve Harvey Hilariously Reacts to Michael B. Jordan's Extravagant Valentine's Date for Daughter Lori Harvey
Steve Harvey‘s step-daughter Lori Harvey is currently dating Michael B. Jordan and the comedian had some funny things to say..
Just Jared