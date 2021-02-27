Golden Globes 2021: Tina Fey says not to expect 'much politics at all'
Published
"Saturday Night Live" alum Tina Fey announced that there won't be "much politics at all" during the Golden Globes.Full Article
Published
"Saturday Night Live" alum Tina Fey announced that there won't be "much politics at all" during the Golden Globes.Full Article
There has never been a year in which the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is under more pressure to answer a crucial question:..
'It doesn’t seem like a venue for political jokes'