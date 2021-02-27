After Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya and ladylove Disha Parmar fly off for a vacay together!

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram and shared a loved-up picture with his 'cutie queen' Disha Parmar sitting in a helicopter. While Rahul wore a casual white t-shirt and denims, Disha donned a black top and paired it with denims. Captioning the post, Rahul wrote, “Chalo le chalein tumhe, taaron ke sheher mein. Off for a couple of days away from mumbai with my cutie queen @dishaparmar.”