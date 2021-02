Eliza Dushku has announced some very exciting news – she’s pregnant again! The 40-year-old actress revealed on Instagram on Saturday (February 27) that she’s expecting her second child with husband Peter Palandjian. “Mama x 2.. 🌊🌺🧿 @peter.palandjian & B~ how I love you!! 💙♥️,” Eliza captioned a photo of herself cradling her baby bump in [...]