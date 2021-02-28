D'Angelo's VERZUZ Set Was One For The Ages

An ultra-rare live performance from the neo-soul god...



There are legends in modern soul music, and then there is *D'Angelo*.



The singer practically defined neo-soul across two phenomenal releases, before seeming to disappear from view.



Returning with his jaw-dropping *'Black Messiah'* full length and its accompanying tour dates, everything D'Angelo touches seems to turn to gold.



So it was for last night's VERZUZ performance, recorded live at New York's Apollo theatre - the place where he got a break as a raw unknown.



Breaking with the VERZUZ format, D'Angelo opened with a string of new cuts, suggesting that a follow up to 'Black Messiah' isn't too far away.



Covering Smokey Robinson's 'Cruisin', he then invited Method Man onstage for 'Break Ups 2 Make Ups'.



'Black Messiah' supplied the spine of his set, before D'Angelo dipped into the 'Brown Sugar' and 'Voodoo' playbook.



H.E.R. came out onstage, and the Grammy winner assumed Lauryn Hill’s role on 'Nothing Even Matters' before D'Angelo closed his set with 'Untitled (How Does It Feel)'.



Here's the tracklisting:



(Untitled New Song) (with Keyon Harrold)

Cruisin’ (Smokey Robinson)

Alright

Lady

Me and Those Dreamin’ Eyes of Mine

Left & Right (with Method Man and Redman)

Method Man: “Break Ups 2 Make Ups”

1000 Deaths Back to the Future, Pt. 1

Sugah Daddy

Devil’s Pie

One Mo’ Gin

Chicken Grease

Feel Like Makin’ Love

Jonz in My Bonz

Really

Love Another Life

Send It On

Spanish Joint

H.E.R.: Best Part

Nothing Even Matters (with H.E.R.)

The Root

Brown Sugar

Untitled (How Does It Feel)



Related: *Unshaken - In Search Of D'Angelo*



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

