Emma Corrin pays tribute to Princess Diana
Emma Corrin won hearts with her portrayal of Princess Diana in the popular series ‘The Crown’ and now she has bagged the coveted Golden Globe for her performance. The actress took home the won trophy at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards for her act in the Netflix drama. In her acceptance speech, the elated actress thanked Princess Diana and paid a tribute to her and said, “you have put compassion and empathy beyond anything I can understand”.Full Article