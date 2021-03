Bet you didn't know this! Dharmendra's role in the 1987 'Aag Hi Aag' was originally (almost) finalised with Dilip Kumar. The Thespian had not only liked the story and agreed but had even been given a copy of Govinda's 1986 runaway success 'Ilzaam' to see because the director of 'Ilzaam' Shibu Mitra was going to direct 'Aag Hi Aag' as well.