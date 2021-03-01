Here's A Playlist Of Lou Reed's 100 Favourite Songs

From OutKast to Roy Orbison...



A list of *Lou Reed's* 100 favourite songs has emerged online.



The songwriting great seemingly compiled the list back in 2004, handing it to Helsinki Music Club.



The list was rescued from internet oblivion by *Acclaimed Music*, and offers a cross-section of *Lou Reed's* influences.



The 100-strong list opens with lyrical playing from free jazz titan Ornette Coleman, before criss-crossing through the ages. Moving from OutKast to Roy Orbison, it's highly eclectic, and features some key touchstones in Lou Reed's work.



There's something for everyone here, while also displaying the legend's prickish side - we wonder if he included U2's ‘Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out’ to irk the purists (or perhaps that's sheer snobbery on our part...)



*Far Out Magazine* compiled the list into a handy Spotify playlist, and with it being Monday morning we present it to you.



Get involved below.



