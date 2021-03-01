Freddie Gibbs Covers Gil Scott-Heron's 'Winter In America'

His new EP 'Black History Always – Music For The Movement Vol. 2' is out now...



*Freddie Gibbs* has shared his take on *Gil Scott-Heron's* 'Winter In America'.



Freddie Gibbs appears on new EP called 'Black History Always – Music For The Movement Vol. 2', a potent selection of socially conscious pieces.



The EP was constructed by ESPN’s The Undefeated and Hollywood Records, and also features Chaka Khan and Brent Faiyaz.



Following on from his ScHoolboy Q team up on 'Gang Signs', Freddie Gibbs now turns his attention to a supremely important African-American writer.



Gil Scott-Heron's work only seems to gain in importance - check out Makaya McCraven's 2020 work *'We're New Again'* for more inspiration - depicting the fault-lines of North American life.



A smooth but affecting take on the original, *Freddie Gibbs* seems to illuminate the continued importance of Gil's lyricism.



