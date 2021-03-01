Prince Philip transferred to another hospital to continue treatment
Per the palace, Philip, 99, was transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital.Full Article
The Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred to a different hospital to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart..
British royal Prince Philip is "comfortable" in Hospital, where doctors are treating him for an infection, according to Buckingham..