Tiger Shroff kicked off his pre-birthday celebration with his ladylove Disha Patani, mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff as they stepped out in the city for a dinner together on Monday night. For the occasion, Tigre wore a casual grey t-shirt teamed with denim and shoes. Disha looked stunning in a shimmery tank top and black pants with heels. Krishna wore a black top with a shiny skirt and heels.