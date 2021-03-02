Virginia School System Isn't Cancelling Dr. Seuss For Reading Across American Day; Just Not Emphasizing His Books
Published
A school district in Virginia isn’t banning Dr. Seuss books for Reading Across America day, as previously reported. They’re just not emphasizing them after research into to the author’s past political cartoons. “Research in recent years has revealed strong racial undertones in many books written/illustrated by Dr. Seuss,” Loudoun County Public Schools said in its [...]Full Article