girl in red Announces Debut album 'if I could make it go quiet'

Norwegian alt-pop aesthete *girl in red* has laid out plans for her debut album 'if I could make it go quiet'.



The songwriter has carved out a colossal cult following with a series of one off singles and EP projects, building an immersive alt-pop vision.



Marie Ulven's debut album will land this year, it seems, with 'if I could make it go quiet' slated to land on April 30th.



New single 'Serotonin' lands this week - March 3rd, in fact - and it finds girl in red working with *studio superstar FINNEAS*.



MY DEBUT ALBUM ‘if i could make it go quiet’ COMES OUT APRIL 30TH.

NEW SONG PRODUCED BY @finneas ME AND @MatiasTellez COMES OUT WEDNESDAY. MARCH 3RD 7AM PST / 10AM EST. pic.twitter.com/g4gJwwdECZ



— girl in red (@_girlinred_) March 1, 2021



