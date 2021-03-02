Live Preview: Nathan Dawe 2021 'Way Too Long' Tour Dates Announced

Secure your Priority Tickets in advance via O2 this Wednesday 3rd March from 10:00am GMT



With the promise of live music on the horizon, dance producer and DJ *Nathan Dawe* has today announced his eight date 'Way Too Long' tour taking in venues across the UK, commencing at the award-winning Stylus in Leeds.



Starting off releasing multi-genre edits on SoundCloud, Nathan Dawe assiduously invested time in his craft, delving deep into music production.



Galvanizing a fan base with DJ gigs at clubs and festivals, especially in his native Midlands, the Burton producer secured his first Top 20 hit with ‘Flowers’ in 2019 featuring now mainstay of the UK scene, Birmingham rapper *Jaykae*.



Throughout lockdown, Nathan has been prolific on his socials keeping the masses entertained, including spinning a hit-filled DJ set for CLASH from home. Transitioning to the primetime, after his song ‘Lighter’ ft. KSI, dubbed ‘the song of the summer’, hit the Top 3 in 2020.



Last month, ‘Lighter’ was certified platinum by BPI. bookending the year with arguably his biggest collaboration to date, with the Little Mix-assisted ‘No Time For Tears’, Dawe’s star continues to ascend.



"It's always been a dream of mine to have my own UK tour", Nathan says. "I'm so happy we've been able to make this happen, especially after not being able to perform for the past year. This will be the firest time i've performed all my releases from 2020 and I just can't wait to see all the fans again."



Move fast, Dawe is known for selling out 3000-capacity venues in mere seconds and demand for live music is at an all time high.



*Nathan Dawe 2021 Tour Dates:*



*12th November 2021– Manchester Academy 2, Manchester*



*13th November 2021 – Stylus, Leeds*



*26th November 2021 – Newcastle University, Newcastle Upon Tyne*



*27th November 2021 – Arts Club, Liverpool*



*3rd December 2021 – Cardiff University, Y Plas, Cardiff*



*16th December 2021 – SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow*



*17th December 2021 – Electric Brixton, London*



*19th December 2021 – O2 Academy, Birmingham*



