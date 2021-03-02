Charlotte Lawrence Shares Moving New Single 'You'

Her new EP 'Charlotte' is incoming...



*Charlotte Lawrence* has shared her moving new single 'You'.



It's a restrained yet evocative return from the LA artist, who released her new EP on Friday (March 5th).



Out via Atlantic Records, 'Charlotte' EP affords her the space she needs to find expression, moving with evident confidence.



'You' matches folk textures against pop movements, while lyrically *Charlotte Lawrence* exposes her soul - while incorporating a neat Elton John reference in the process.



Online now, you can check it out below.



'Charlotte' EP will be released on March 5th.



