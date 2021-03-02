Mogwai Announce Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Show

It takes place on November 7th...



*Mogwai* have confirmed plans for a special show at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on November 7th.



The band are currently riding high at No. 1 on the UK album charts, with their full length *'As The Love Continues'* fighting off competition from Ghetts.



Alongside this, the LP has debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard’s US Top Album Sales Chart - the first time that the Scottish post-rock group have ever achieved this.



Noting these achievements, Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite comments...



"We’re unbelievably happy to have the number 1 album in the UK. We want to thank everyone at Rock Action Records - both of you - and mostly to thank everyone who has bought, downloaded and streamed the album, and supported us over the last week, and the last 25 years. It’s something we’re amazed by. We’re taken aback by everyone’s support, kindness and generosity."



Mogwai will return to live duties later this year, scheduling a show at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall for Autumn.



Taking place on November 7th, limited pre-sale opens March 4th at 10am, before general sale opens on Friday (March 5th) at 10am.



