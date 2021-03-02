Could You Perform On BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge...?

This new competition aims to platform undiscovered talent...



*BBC Radio 1* are set to offer unknown artists a spot on Live Lounge.



BBC Radio 1 and BBC Music Introducing will team up for the project, which aims to uncover new talent fro the margins.



Radio 1’s Live Lounge Introducing will open up that space to undiscovered artists, following in the footsteps of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Stormzy (amongst many others).



Applications open at 10am on March 13th, and will close after seven days; the tracks will then be reviewed by an expert panel of industry experts, including Introducing alumni artists as well as Radio 1 and Introducing DJs and producers.



Clara Amfo says: “The Live Lounge has always been a source of some truly magical moments for established artists at Radio 1 over the years, so this is an exciting opportunity for box fresh artists to be a part of it! Introducing has been a constant space of discovery for our new faves, so I can’t wait to see who this search uncovers and welcome them on to the show!”



Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, adds: “Music has always been at the heart of Radio 1, and now more than ever, it’s imperative that we are a key part of the artist’s journey right from the very beginning.”



“It is part of our purpose to help nurture and develop new talent, so we felt now was the perfect time to launch this project in partnership with BBC Music Introducing, helping to propel some of the UK’s best undiscovered acts onto a national stage as we begin to emerge from what has been an incredibly tough time for the industry.”



- - -



