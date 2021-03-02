Isle Of Wight Festival 2021 Moves To September

New dates confirmed...



*The Isle of Wight Festival* will now take place in September.



The festival traditionally takes place in the summer, but this now has now been moved later in the year.



The fresh dates for the Isle of Wight festival are September 16th to 19th, with *tickets on sale now*.



Having taken the year out in 2020 in line with pandemic legislation, the festival's return is a boost for the island, and for live music as a whole.



Updates on the overhauled line up is incoming.







We're so excited to announce that we're moving the festival to 16th - 19th September 2021

We're aiming to bring back as many of the artists as we can but rest assured, you'll enjoy a stellar line-up over the festival weekend.

Get your tickets here: https://t.co/O09jy1Olxz pic.twitter.com/wWpQAZBb8d



— Isle of Wight Fest (@IsleOfWightFest) March 2, 2021



