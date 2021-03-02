Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Lifts State Mask Mandate, Declares ‘It is Time to Open Texas 100%’
Published
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that he was opening his state and ending a statewide mask mandate effective immediately.Full Article
Published
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that he was opening his state and ending a statewide mask mandate effective immediately.Full Article
Texas Governor Greg Abbott's announcement ending the 8-month-long statewide mask mandate and opening up Texas 100% makes it the..
This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story. HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County..