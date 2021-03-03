IT raids Taapsee Pannu's Mumbai property

Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap have landed in trouble with Income Tax department with their properties in Mumbai getting under the scanner. According to ANI, raids are being conducted by the investigating agency at Taapsee and Anurag Kashyap’s properties in the city. The Income Tax Department had confirmed the same. According to a source, tax evasion angle is being probed and those related to production house Phantom films will also be under the canner.