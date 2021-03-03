The Duchess of Sussex has said she is "saddened" by a report she faced a bullying complaint during her time at Kensington Palace, her spokesman has said.Full Article
Meghan 'saddened' by claims of bullying at Kensington Palace
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Meghan Markle Responds To Bullying Claims Made By Royal Aides Just Days Ahead of Oprah Winfrey Interview
Meghan Markle is reportedly saddened over allegations that she bullied royal aides. A feature from The Times claims that the..
Just Jared