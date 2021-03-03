Iggy Pop Joins Dr Lonnie Liston Smith On 'Sunshine Superman'

It's a neat jazz take on the Donovan original...



*Iggy Pop* works with *Dr. Lonnie Liston Smith* on a new version of Donovan's evergreen hit 'Sunshine Superman'.



Where to start with Dr. Lonnie Liston Smith? *Legends don't come much bigger* - a virtuoso organist, he moved from soul jazz to funk via fusion, carving out his own niche.



New album 'Breathe' arrives on March 26th, and it was produced by Don Was, who currently heads up legendary jazz stable Blue Note.



A mixture of original songwriting and covers,* Iggy Pop joins the genial doctor* on a fresh take on Donovan's classics single 'Sunshine Superman'.



Tapping into those smoky mid 60s jazz bars, 'Sunshine Superman' matches Iggy's growl to some rootsy Hammond playing.



Check it out now.



