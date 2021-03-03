Life Without Buildings To Re-Issue 'Any Other City' On Vinyl

In line with its 20th anniversary...



*Life Without Buildings* are set to re-issue their cult album 'Any Other City' on vinyl.



The album was released in 2001 through Tugboat Records, a small imprint affiliated to Rough Trade.



Since then, it's impact has endured, with successive generations uncovering the magical appeal of the Glasgow band.



Original copies fetch hefty sums on Discogs, while a Record Store Day re-press seven years ago sold out immediately.



This new vinyl edition brings Life Without Buildings back to record shelves, and it follows the band's curious-but-deserved viral fame on TikTok.



Pre-order from your local record store here: *https://indieretail.beggars.com/*



'Any Other City' will be re-issued on April 23rd.



