David Crosby Sells His Song Catalogue To Iconic Artists Group

*David Crosby* has sold his entire song catalogue to Iconic Artists Group.



The songwriter joins a number of his peers in selling off his rights - notably, Bob Dylan inked an eye-watering deal in 2020.



The new move finds his work being sold to Iconic Artists Group, a venture set up by lauded music executive Irving Azoff.



In a statement David Crosby said: “Given our current inability to work live, this deal is a blessing for me and my family and I do believe these are the best people to do it with...”



The deal covers his work with The Byrds, Crosby & Nash, CSN, and CSNY, alongside his extensive solo releases.



In a statement, Irving Azoff added: “I’ve known David as a friend and have admired him as a great artist since our earliest days at Geffen Roberts Management shortly after I moved to Los Angeles. This is an incredible time to be involved with David and his tremendous catalogue of music. He’s truly one of music’s most prolific songwriters and artists and I’m honored he has made Iconic the steward of his timeless musical legacy.”



David Crosby spoke about his reasoning for the sale on social media last year:







I am selling mine also ...I can’t work ...and streaming stole my record money ...I have a family and a mortgage and I have to take care of them so it’s my only option ..I’m sure the others feel the same https://t.co/EXWHR2v6iq



— David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) December 7, 2020







If we could get paid for records and play

Live we would not be doing it

None of us https://t.co/wWjySuq2AL



— David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) December 7, 2020



