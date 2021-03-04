The North Face Launches Global Campaign In Honour Of International Women's Day

To All The Women: Never Stop...



In honour of International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8th, The North Face has launched it’s second IWD range alongside new Mountain Athletics, Trail, Active Trail and Glacier Pack collections as part of a new global campaign.





Founded in1966, The North Face has built a strong brand profile rooted in ethical community action and sustainability while championing women and outdoor athletes.





The latest collection, an ode to women to “never stop”, The North Face’s IWD collection has been released alongside a campaign film and anthem voiced by global brand ambassador Jess Glynne. Aimed at pushing boundaries and celebrating trailblazing women, the campaign raises the voices of iconic women who motivate, inspire and engage their communities, including champion runner and human rights lawyer Stephanie Case, climber Ashima Shiraishi and artist and activist Miramar Muhd.





"As a brand we want to create communities and you can’t have active, thriving communities without women in them” says Amanda Calder-McLaren, Senior Brand Communications Director of The North Face. “We’ve chosen to give visibility to and celebrate some amazing women in the upcoming collections this Spring in the hope of inspiring others to get outdoors, connect with others, with nature and to find an escape.”





The International Women’s Day special, the We Move Mountains collection, features unique artwork from Miramar Muhd, a Jordanian artist and activist, her work celebrates female empowerment for the special day.





Also featured the high-tech Mountain Athletics collection with sweat-wicking FlashDry™ technology, the innovative VECTIV™ footwear technology in the Trail collection with Stephanie Chase, more sweat-wicking technology in the Active Trail collection with the She Runs It community and the Glacier Pack, an eco-friendly collection honouring historic Alps summits by women with S.Café® fabrics, that turn recycled coffee grounds into fabric, the collection isn't just highly functional, immensely inspiring, it’s nature-friendly too.





To learn more about the women celebrated in the campaign or the collections coming this spring visit thenorthface.co.uk





- - -



