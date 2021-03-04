Pali Gap's 'Parallel' Is A Psych-Infused Piece Of Analogue Electronics

There's a hint of summer in this Scottish producer's work...



Scottish artist *Pali Gap* returns with new track 'Parallel'.



His approach melds the old with the new, an electronic producer who dips in and out of the box.



New song 'Parallel' is a hazy return, one that gives us pangs for summer, and those endless evenings at the beach.



Online now, it's a beatific return, incorporating psychedelic influences in its analogue electronic swoop.



We're hearing shades of Tame Impala in amongst those dulcet Maribou State swoons, but truly Pali Gap is out there on his own.



He comments: "Sometimes I feel like making music and everyday life run in parallel; this song plays on the possibility that the two may defy geometry and one day collide."



Tune in now.



