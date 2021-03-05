Hollywood mogul Kim Kardashian has welcomed another addition to her household and, no, it’s not a new man or a new baby. The recently separated wife of hip-hop superstar Kanye West brought a new pet into the family: A bearded dragon named Speed. Kim Kardashian Becomes A New Pet Owner Kim K. started off lizard-sitting […]Full Article
Kim Kardashian Introduces New Member To Her Family
