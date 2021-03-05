Paris Hilton Accepts Sarah Silverman's Apology, Expresses Comedian's Regret Over Jokes in 2007

Paris Hilton Accepts Sarah Silverman's Apology, Expresses Comedian's Regret Over Jokes in 2007

HNGN

Published

Paris Hilton is ready to start as Sarah Silverman apologized to her for the joke she made at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards.

Full Article