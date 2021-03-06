Anees Bazmee on Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: No one can do role better than her

Director Anees Bazmee shoots down rumours of Tabu dropping out of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; confirms actor to join unit by mid-March.

