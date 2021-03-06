West Coast rapper/singer Anderson .Paak and pop megastar Bruno Mars have formed a musical juggernaut with their Silk Sonic project. Together, they dropped a new single “Leave the Door Open” on Friday that’s a surefire hit. Anderson .Paak + Bruno Mars Bring Silk Sonic To Life Anderson .Paak’s last album, 2019’s Ventura, peaked at No. […]Full Article
Anderson .Paak + Bruno Mars Reveal How They Linked Up
