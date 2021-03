Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram as he wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film 'Badhaai Do' co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. Announcing the same, he wrote, "Out of the sets and straight into your hearts❤️ It's a WRAP! Can't wait for y'all to see the film! #BadhaaiDo @jungleepictures @bhumipednekar #HarshavardhanKulkarni @amritapndy #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary"