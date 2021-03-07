JUST IN: A THIRD Former Cuomo Aide Accuses Him of Sexually Harassing Her

A third former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) has come forward to accuse him of sexually harassing her while she worked for him, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. Ana Liss was a policy and operations aide in the Cuomo administration from 2013 to 2015, and had a desk near his […]

