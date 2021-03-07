Kangana celebrates 7 years of 'Queen'

Kangana Ranaut’s performance in ‘Queen’, won her the National Award for Best Actress in 2014. Celebrating seven years of the iconic film, Kangana opened up about how she thought that hte film would never release. “After almost a decade long struggle I was told I am too good an actor to be a Bollywood leading lady, curly hair and vulnerable voice made it worse, I signed Queen thinking this will never release, signed it for money with that money I went to film school in New York.”