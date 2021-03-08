Meghan Markle reveals why son Archie isn’t a prince, says there were concerns among Royals on ‘how dark his skin might be’
Meghan Markle dropped a bombshell, claiming that her and Prince Harry’s son Archie was not going to be given security and that..
Meghan Markle shocked Oprah Winfrey during their CBS interview Sunday evening when she revealed that members of the royal family..
