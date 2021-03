Bethenny Frankel is backtracking after her recent comments about Meghan Markle. On Sunday afternoon (March 7), the 50-year-old former Real Housewives star slammed the 39-year-old Duchess not being able to handle royal fame, saying “cry me a river.” However, after watching Meghan and Prince Harry‘s tell-all interview with Oprah, Bethenny has decided to issue an [...]