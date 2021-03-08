Pooja Bhatt: For me, gender problem began when I became a star

Pooja Bhatt: For me, gender problem began when I became a star

Mid-Day

Published

Opening up on the occasion of Women`s Day on Monday, Pooja Bhatt talked about how things were always equal in the house when it came to gender. However, when she entered the film industry, she realised that life was not so simple here.

Full Article